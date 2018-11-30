Alzner scored a goal, finished plus-2 and was named the first star in his debut at AHL Laval on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Alzner was assigned to Laval on Tuesday after clearing NHL waivers. "I was shocked, honestly," Alzner told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette about his goal after the game. "I don't typically get those ones off too well. They're kind of tough when they're coming right at you. But I was just lucky I got a hold of it and it found a spot. I don't know if the goalie was really expecting it to come high. That's kind of what I needed just to kind of settle me into the game. It's good to score a goal at any level." There are no immediate plans to bring Alzner back to Montreal.