Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Placed on waivers
The Canadiens designated Alzner for waivers Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Alzner hasn't drawn into a game for the Canadiens since his recall Feb. 2, so the team will send the veteran blueliner back to the minor ranks for organizational depth. He should remain among the first names for recall should injuries arise along the blue line.
