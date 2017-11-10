Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Point drought extends to nine games
Alzner failed to mark the scoresheet through 19:43 of ice time during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
The veteran defenseman has now gone nine games without registering a point and has just four assists and 14 shots through 17 contests for the campaign. Alzner entered Thursday starting 54.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone and averaging 3:04 of shorthanded time per game. His current role keeps him off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Assists on shortie•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Slotted on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Healthy for training camp•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Deal made official•
-
Capitals' Karl Alzner: Expected to sign with Montreal•
-
Capitals' Karl Alzner: Won't be taken in expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...