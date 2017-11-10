Alzner failed to mark the scoresheet through 19:43 of ice time during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

The veteran defenseman has now gone nine games without registering a point and has just four assists and 14 shots through 17 contests for the campaign. Alzner entered Thursday starting 54.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone and averaging 3:04 of shorthanded time per game. His current role keeps him off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.