Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Practicing with team
Alzner returned to the Habs and was at Thursday's practice session, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Alzner figures to be the emergency depth option for the Habs moving forward and could still find himself spending time in the minors down the stretch. The veteran blueliner has appeared in just nine games this season and is unlikely to crack the 10-point mark for the first time since 2012-13.
