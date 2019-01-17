Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Promoted from minors
Alzner was recalled from AHL Laval on Thursday.
Alzner will join the team for its trip to Columbus, though there is no guarantee he will slot into the lineup. If the defender does slot into the lineup, Brett Kulak or Jordie Benn figures to be the odd man out.
