Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Promoted to top level
Montreal recalled Alzner from AHL Laval on Saturday.
The Canadiens needed to send Alzner to the minors Friday in order to make room for backup goaltender Michael McNiven on their roster, but now that Carey Price's suspension has come to an end, they're no longer in need of McNiven's services. Alzner will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...