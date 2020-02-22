Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Recalled by Canadiens
Alzner was recalled from AHL Laval on an emergency basis Friday.
Alzner's recall is likely a move to ensure the Canadiens will have six defensemen for Saturday's game against the Senators. Fellow left-shot blueliners Victor Mete (lower body) and Xavier Ouellet (concussion) are sidelined, which could give Alzner the chance to make his first NHL appearance of 2019-20.
