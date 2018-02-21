Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Starts point streak
Alzner had an assist for the second straight game along with two shots and four hits over 21:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
That's a rare point streak for Alzner, who last went back-to-back in October against Toronto and San Jose. With 10 points over 59 games, Alzner has delivered minimally on offense, which was expected. His minus-6, however, was not predicted. He's not the worst Canadien in plus-minus, but Alzner's well off the pace set with the Capitals over the last three seasons (plus-51).
More News
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Tallies first goal of 2017-18•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Hitting, blocking pace picking up•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Point drought extends to nine games•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Assists on shortie•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Slotted on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Healthy for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...