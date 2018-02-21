Alzner had an assist for the second straight game along with two shots and four hits over 21:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

That's a rare point streak for Alzner, who last went back-to-back in October against Toronto and San Jose. With 10 points over 59 games, Alzner has delivered minimally on offense, which was expected. His minus-6, however, was not predicted. He's not the worst Canadien in plus-minus, but Alzner's well off the pace set with the Capitals over the last three seasons (plus-51).