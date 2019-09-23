Alzner (groin) will play in Monday's home preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.

Alzner has played in 682 NHL games, registering 130 points and 219 PIM, but his roster spot isn't guaranteed, as he played nine games with AHL Laval last season. The 30-year-old blueliner has three years remaining on his $4.625 million AAV contract, and he has just a few more preseason games to establish that he belongs with the big club.