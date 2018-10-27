Alzner will sub in for the injured Noah Juulsen (upper body) in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Alzner has only appeared in two of a possible nine games for the Habs so far, and it's discouraging that it took an injury to another blueliner for Alzner to find his way back into a game. At any rate, it's safe to use him in daily leagues if you want to take a flier on the veteran.