Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Tallies first goal of 2017-18
Alzner scored his first goal of the season and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Sunday.
Scoring isn't his forte, so it's not too shocking he hadn't found the back of the net yet, but Alzner hasn't been the player fantasy owners or the Canadiens hoped he would be in 2017-18. At the halfway mark , he has just five points and a minus-10 rating. Alzner hasn't posted a minus rating in a season since 2013-14. He's only worth a look in deep leagues with time on ice as a category.
More News
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Hitting, blocking pace picking up•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Point drought extends to nine games•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Assists on shortie•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Slotted on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Healthy for training camp•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Deal made official•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...