Alzner scored his first goal of the season and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Sunday.

Scoring isn't his forte, so it's not too shocking he hadn't found the back of the net yet, but Alzner hasn't been the player fantasy owners or the Canadiens hoped he would be in 2017-18. At the halfway mark , he has just five points and a minus-10 rating. Alzner hasn't posted a minus rating in a season since 2013-14. He's only worth a look in deep leagues with time on ice as a category.