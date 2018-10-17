Canadiens' Karl Alzner: To see first action Wednesday
Alzner will play his first game of the 2018-19 season Wednesday against the Blues, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
A healthy scratch to begin the year, Alzner had his consecutive games played streak snapped at 622. Set to draw back into the lineup Wednesday, the veteran blueliner should undoubtedly be fresh and eager to show why he belongs in the lineup each and every night. That said, his lack of offensive upside renders him useless in most fantasy formats.
