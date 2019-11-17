Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Allows four goals again
Kinkaid made 39 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
He was solid, but his mates allowed a late goal to tie the game. Kinkaid hadn't played since a start October 31. And he's allowed at least four goals in every game he's played. That makes him largely unusable in any fantasy format.
