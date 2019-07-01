Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Bound to Montreal
Kinkaid signed a one-year, one-way, $1.75 million contract with the Canadiens on Monday.
The Devils flipped Kinkaid to Columbus at the 2019 deadline, only for the Blue Jackets to play out the final 31 games without deploying him at the top level. He's shown flashes of brilliance as a career backup goaltender, but fantasy owners can't be too encouraged by his career 2.90 GAA and .906 save percentage over 151 career contests. We view Kinkaid as a mere insurance option behind all-world backstop Carey Price
