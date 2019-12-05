Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Clears waivers
Kinkaid cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kinkaid practiced with the Rocket for the first time Wednesday morning, but Charlie Lindgren was in goal Wednesday night when Laval beat Cleveland, 3-2. Kinkaid was 1-1-3 with a 4.24 goals-against average and .875 save percentage while with Montreal. Clearly, he was not performing at a level the Canadiens needed from a backup goalie.
