Kinkaid allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kinkaid allowed a pair of goals in the third period, but the offense bailed him out with three unanswered tallies. This was the 30-year-old's first win of the year in three tries, but he's allowed 13 goals in those appearances. Given Kinkaid's struggles, expect Carey Price to continue receiving a vast majority of the starts in goal.