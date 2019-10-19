Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Expected to start Sunday
Kinkaid is expected to start Sunday against the Wild, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien said he would use both goalies in this weekend's back-to-back set and had Carey Price in net Saturday against the Blues. As such, expect Kinkaid between the pipes Sunday against the Wild, who are 1-6 with a minus-15 goal differential.
