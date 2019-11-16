Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Facing off against former team
Kinkaid will defend the home net against the Devils on Saturday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Kinkaid played 151 games for the Devils before signing with the Canadiens in July, and this will be the first time he takes on his former club. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed at least four goals in all three starts this year, so the Habs hope a revenge narrative can shift the tides. It also helps that the Devils rank 28th last in the league with 1.50 goals per road contest.
