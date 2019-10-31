Kinkaid will tend the road goal for Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kinkaid will be going for his first win of the 2019-20 campaign, as he currently sits at 0-1-1 along with a 4.54 GAA and .875 save percentage. The 30-year-old will likely have to earn his first victory, as he faces a Vegas offense that ranks second in the league in shots per game (35.3). This will be the New York native's third start in 12 contests, hardly proving volume to warrant serious season-long fantasy consideration.