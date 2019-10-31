Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets nod Thursday
Kinkaid will tend the road goal for Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kinkaid will be going for his first win of the 2019-20 campaign, as he currently sits at 0-1-1 along with a 4.54 GAA and .875 save percentage. The 30-year-old will likely have to earn his first victory, as he faces a Vegas offense that ranks second in the league in shots per game (35.3). This will be the New York native's third start in 12 contests, hardly proving volume to warrant serious season-long fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Still winless in 2019-20•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up five in first start•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: WIll make debut Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Holds up against barrage•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Taking on Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.