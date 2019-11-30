Kinkaid will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kinkaid gets the call on the first half of back-to-back contest, as Carey Price will likely take on the Bruins on Sunday. The 30-year-old has struggled immensely this season, posting an .877 save percentage and 4.30 GAA over five appearances. Kinkaid is a high-risk fantasy play no matter who the opponent is, but it helps that Philly is tied for 23rd with 2.46 goals per road contest.