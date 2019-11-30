Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Saturday
Kinkaid will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kinkaid gets the call on the first half of back-to-back contest, as Carey Price will likely take on the Bruins on Sunday. The 30-year-old has struggled immensely this season, posting an .877 save percentage and 4.30 GAA over five appearances. Kinkaid is a high-risk fantasy play no matter who the opponent is, but it helps that Philly is tied for 23rd with 2.46 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Performs poorly in relief•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Allows four goals again•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Facing off against former team•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Not assured to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Collects overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.