Kinkaid allowed five goals on 39 shots in Montreal's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was making his first start of the year after signing with Montreal in the offseason. He had spent his entire six-year career with New Jersey but struggled in 2018-19 with career worsts in GAA (3.36) and save percentage (.891). He doesn't figure to see a ton of playing time behind No. 1 goalie Carey Price.