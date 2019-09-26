Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Holds up against barrage
Kinkaid stopped 46 of 49 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Kinkaid withstood an onslaught but received little offensive support. While Carey Price's bruised hand injury has been deemed minor, Kinkaid authored a performance indicating he is capable of filling in for the starter, if necessary.
