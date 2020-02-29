Play

Kinkaid was loaned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kinkaid remains a part of the Canadiens' organization but will play for AHL Charlotte on a lease-type of agreement. In 13 minor league games this year, the veteran owns a 3-7-3 record to go along with a 3.44 GAA and .876 save percentage.

