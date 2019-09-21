Kinkaid will start between the pipes in Saturday's exhibition match against the Senators.

Kinkaid wasn't great last season, compiling a 15-18-6 record while posting a sub-par 3.36 GAA and .891 save percentage in 41 appearances with the Devils. The 30-year-old American should fare better in limited action as Carey Price's backup in 2019-20.

