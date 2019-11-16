Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Not assured to start Saturday
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has not yet decided if Kinkaid will start the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien typically uses both goalies during back-to-back situations, and Carey Price started Friday against Washington. The coach is considering using Price on Saturday despite it being an opportunity for Kinkaid to face the team for which he played the last six seasons. Julien said he's considering several factors, including Price's workload Friday (27 shots in a 5-2 win) as well as New Jersey's familiarity with Kinkaid's perceived weaknesses.
More News
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Collects overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets nod Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Still winless in 2019-20•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gives up five in first start•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: WIll make debut Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.