Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has not yet decided if Kinkaid will start the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Julien typically uses both goalies during back-to-back situations, and Carey Price started Friday against Washington. The coach is considering using Price on Saturday despite it being an opportunity for Kinkaid to face the team for which he played the last six seasons. Julien said he's considering several factors, including Price's workload Friday (27 shots in a 5-2 win) as well as New Jersey's familiarity with Kinkaid's perceived weaknesses.