Kinkaid allowed three goals on 12 shots in almost 39 minutes of relief during an 8-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old didn't receive a lot of work in his nearly two periods of playing time, but the Bruins still did a number on him, beating him for three goals. While that resulted in a poor save percentage, this was the first time this season where Kinkaid didn't yield at least four goals. He is 1-1-2 with an .877 save percentage and 4.29 GAA in five appearances this season.