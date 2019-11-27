Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Performs poorly in relief
Kinkaid allowed three goals on 12 shots in almost 39 minutes of relief during an 8-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old didn't receive a lot of work in his nearly two periods of playing time, but the Bruins still did a number on him, beating him for three goals. While that resulted in a poor save percentage, this was the first time this season where Kinkaid didn't yield at least four goals. He is 1-1-2 with an .877 save percentage and 4.29 GAA in five appearances this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Allows four goals again•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Facing off against former team•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Not assured to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Collects overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets nod Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Still winless in 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.