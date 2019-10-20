Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Still winless in 2019-20
Kinkaid allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Kinkaid remains winless through his first two starts of 2019-20, and he probably deserved a better fate Sunday. The Canadiens were playing the second game of a back-to-back, following their win in St. Louis on Saturday, and appeared to be the better team after a sluggish first period, but the Zach Parise's third-period marker gave the hosts a 4-3 lead, and that was that. While it came in a loss, Kinkaid did make a highlight-reel save on Jason Zucker in the second period. The Habs' netminder is 0-1-1 in two appearances this season but has played far better than his record suggests.
