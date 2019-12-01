Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Struggles continue
Kinkaid made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Kinkaid can't catch a break, but his play hasn't been strong, either. Bottom line is clear -- the Habs are struggling no matter who's in net, but Kinkaid is no Carey Price. We just can't recommend him right now.
