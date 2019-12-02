The Canadiens waived Kinkaid on Monday.

Kinkaid has struggled brutally in the blue paint this year, recording an .875 save percentage and 4.24 GAA en route to a 1-1-3 record. This follows the putrid 2018-19 season where he posted .891 and 3.36 marks, respectively, over 41 games with the Devils. The 30-year-old netminder carries a $1.75 million AAV contract that expires at the end of the season. If Kinkaid clears waivers, he'll land in AHL Laval. Cayden Primeau and Charlie Lindgren are currently toiling with Laval and are candidates to be Carey Price's backup unless the team explores outside options.