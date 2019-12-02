Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Subject to waivers
The Canadiens waived Kinkaid on Monday.
Kinkaid has struggled brutally in the blue paint this year, recording an .875 save percentage and 4.24 GAA en route to a 1-1-3 record. This follows the putrid 2018-19 season where he posted .891 and 3.36 marks, respectively, over 41 games with the Devils. The 30-year-old netminder carries a $1.75 million AAV contract that expires at the end of the season. If Kinkaid clears waivers, he'll land in AHL Laval. Cayden Primeau and Charlie Lindgren are currently toiling with Laval and are candidates to be Carey Price's backup unless the team explores outside options.
More News
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Struggles continue•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Performs poorly in relief•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Allows four goals again•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Facing off against former team•
-
Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Not assured to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.