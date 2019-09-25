Play

Kinkaid will start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kinkaid was perfect in his Canadiens debut Saturday against the Senators, turning aside all 27 shots he faced. The 30-year-old American should get 18-20 starts as Carey Price's backup in 2019-20.

