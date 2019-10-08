Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: WIll make debut Wednesday
Kinkaid will start Wednesday against the Sabres, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kinkaid will be making his Montreal regular-season debut after signing as a free agent during the offseason. The Habs are facing their first back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday, which typically means the backup will get one of the games. In this case, Carey Price is being held out in order to start Thursday's home-opener against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.