Kinkaid will start Wednesday against the Sabres, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kinkaid will be making his Montreal regular-season debut after signing as a free agent during the offseason. The Habs are facing their first back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday, which typically means the backup will get one of the games. In this case, Carey Price is being held out in order to start Thursday's home-opener against the Red Wings.