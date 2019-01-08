Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Booted from Monday's game
Agostino was ejected from Monday's game against the Wild for a late hit on Minnesota's Eric Fehr, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with 20 PIM and 25 seconds of ice time.
Fehr was injured on the play early in the first period when he fell into the boards in front of the Wild bench and hit his head on the lip of the boards. Nick Seeler avenged the hit and traded punches with Agostino. When order was restored, Agostino was assessed majors for interference and fighting along with a game misconduct for intent to injure. The New Jersey native typically plays the game the right way, which might be a mitigating factor when the league reviews the hit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Gets well-earned goal•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Fourth-line production•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Producing on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Pots first as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Starts Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...