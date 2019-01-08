Agostino was ejected from Monday's game against the Wild for a late hit on Minnesota's Eric Fehr, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with 20 PIM and 25 seconds of ice time.

Fehr was injured on the play early in the first period when he fell into the boards in front of the Wild bench and hit his head on the lip of the boards. Nick Seeler avenged the hit and traded punches with Agostino. When order was restored, Agostino was assessed majors for interference and fighting along with a game misconduct for intent to injure. The New Jersey native typically plays the game the right way, which might be a mitigating factor when the league reviews the hit.