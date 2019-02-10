Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Drops to waivers
The Canadiens waived Agostino on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Agostino has been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games, and he was minus-1 in the only game he suited up. Agostino's placement on waivers will make room for Dale Weise, who recently came aboard via trade from Philly. If he clears waivers, he'll head to minors.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Scratched before break•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Moves to top PP line•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Booted from Monday's game•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Gets well-earned goal•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Fourth-line production•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Producing on fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...