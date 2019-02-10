The Canadiens waived Agostino on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Agostino has been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games, and he was minus-1 in the only game he suited up. Agostino's placement on waivers will make room for Dale Weise, who recently came aboard via trade from Philly. If he clears waivers, he'll head to minors.