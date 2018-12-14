Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Fourth-line production
Agostino assisted on two goals in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Agostino has four assists over the last four games and continues to provide an offensive element to the fourth line. He has one goal and eight assists in 17 games since being called up from AHL Laval. A role on Montreal's second-unit power play also boosts Agostino's fantasy interest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Producing on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Pots first as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Starts Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Summoned by parent club•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Signs one-year deal with Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...