Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Gets well-earned goal
Agostino scored a goal on two shots and added a hit in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
Agostino brings the hard work every night and was rewarded with a goal when he redirected Jordie Benn's pass. The goal was the second of the season and snapped a 17-game drought for Agostino, who has 11 points over 24 games. That's good production for a fourth liner.
