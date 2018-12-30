Agostino scored a goal on two shots and added a hit in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

Agostino brings the hard work every night and was rewarded with a goal when he redirected Jordie Benn's pass. The goal was the second of the season and snapped a 17-game drought for Agostino, who has 11 points over 24 games. That's good production for a fourth liner.