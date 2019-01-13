Agostino joined the Canadiens' first power-play unit for Saturday's game against the Avalanche. He finished with 3:10 of power-play ice time in a 3-0 win.

The Habs were coming off a poor effort in St. Louis, and their beleaguered power play sits last in the NHL (12.5 percent). That prompted wholesale line changes by coach Claude Julien, who told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette his combinations "were stale." Despite Agostino's fourth-line status, he's been on the fringes of Montreal's power play, contributing a career-high three points while on the man advantage. "We see the smarts in this player who makes good plays," Julien said about Agostino, who has 2-9-11 totals in 31 games. "When you watch him play, he creates things with his hockey IQ. For us, you're trying to find solutions on the PP." Until Montreal improves its power-play success rate, this may not give Agostino much additional value, but he's here to stay for the season.