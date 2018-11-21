Agostino scored a goal on two shots along with two hits and a minor penalty in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The goal was Agostino's first as a member of the Canadiens. He'll get more chances to build on that goal as both Paul Byron (lower body) and Joel Armia (knee) are sidelined, but Agostino needs to be more active. A prolific offensive player in the AHL, Agostino has just seven shots on net in six games with Montreal.