Agostino had an assist, a shot and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Agostino has assists in two straight games and six points over the last 10. The Habs are pleased where they've landed with their fourth line. Agostino has an offensive skill set that's earned him minutes on the second-unit power (1:24 PPTOI/G). He joins center Michael Chaput, the team's leader in faceoff percentage (58.4), and the uber physical Nicolas Deslauriers (3.0 Hits/G).