Agostino was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Coyotes.

Agostino, who has spent time on Montreal's power play this season, was replaced on the fourth line by Matthew Peca. No reason was given for the change, but we notice Agostino had a season-low 8:03 of ice time with no power-play time in the Habs' previous game, a loss to the Flyers. That suggests coach Claude Julien didn't like what Agostino brought to that game.