Agostino inked a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 with Montreal.

Agostino has just 22 career NHL games under his belt, posting one assist in five games with the Bruins last season. However, he did score 16 goals and 53 points in 64 games with AHL Providence during the 2017-18 campaign. Agostino will have to fight for a spot on the NHL squad prior to the start of next season.