Agostino was in the active lineup Thursday, registering a shot and a hit over 13:06 of ice time in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Agostino was called up from AHL Laval on Wednesday after the Canadiens announced that Joel Armia (lower body) was injury. We later learned that Armia will be sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks, so Agostino may be in Montreal for a stretch. He started at left wing on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen. Agostino has proven to be an proficient scorer at the AHL level but has just 23 games of NHL experience since 2013.