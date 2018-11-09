Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Starts Thursday
Agostino was in the active lineup Thursday, registering a shot and a hit over 13:06 of ice time in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Agostino was called up from AHL Laval on Wednesday after the Canadiens announced that Joel Armia (lower body) was injury. We later learned that Armia will be sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks, so Agostino may be in Montreal for a stretch. He started at left wing on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen. Agostino has proven to be an proficient scorer at the AHL level but has just 23 games of NHL experience since 2013.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...