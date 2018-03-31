Rychel, who was called up from AHL Laval on Friday, is expected to make his Montreal debut Sunday night at home against the Devils, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The 23-year-old Rychel is a former first-round pick that's with his third organization. He's been very productive for the Rocket since the organization acquired him from Toronto in the Tomas Plekanec deal, scoring eight goals with four assists in 14 games. You got to believe the Canadiens, who are already eliminated from the playoffs, want to evaluate Rychel for a possible spot on the team in 2018-19. That means he should get enough ice time with which they can assess him properly.