Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Heads to AHL Laval
Rychel was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.
Rychel has suited up for four NHL games this season -- all in April. The 2013 first-round pick was given opportunities on the power play in two of those games, but the one goal and one assist he posted both came at even strength.
