Rychel had a goal, one shot, five hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 10:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Rychel's marker was his first with the Canadiens and his first since January 2016, when he skated for the Blue Jackets. He positioned himself in front of the net and deflected home a Jeff Petry shot from the point. This was his second game since being called from AHL Laval last Friday, and he received a minor promotion: his overall playing time was up thanks to some power-play TOI (:48) and was moved up to the third line. He also registered five hits for a second straight game. Rychel is playing for a spot on the parent club in 2018-19.