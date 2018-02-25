Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Shipped out to Montreal
Rychel was traded Sunday along with Rinat Valiev and a 2018 second-round pick from Toronto to Montreal, in exchange for Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun.
The 23-year-old has been playing for AHL Toronto all season, notching 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 55 games, and has spent the majority of his last four seasons in the minors. Rychel has been known to deploy the game of a power-forward, and since Montreal does have three players on injured reserve at the moment, perhaps he'll get some NHL action if injuries keep piling on.
