Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Skates on fourth line in debut
Rychel made his Montreal debut Sunday, recording five hits and two blocked shots over 9:24 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the Devils.
Rychel made quite a splash for AHL Laval since the organization acquired him from Toronto, scoring eight times in 14 games, but was given a small role in his debut. Good on him for getting physical during his time on ice. That will endear him to coach Claude Julien and may buy him some additional minutes in the final three games of the season.
