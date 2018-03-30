Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Summoned by parent club
The Canadiens recalled Rychel from AHL Laval on Friday.
Rychel has been quite productive in the minors since being traded to Montreal on Feb. 25, racking up eight goals and 12 points in 14 contests. The 23-year-old winger could make his Canadiens debut as soon as Saturday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Shipped out to Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel: Cut from camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel: Sent to AHL Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel: Dealt to Leafs•
-
Blue Jackets' Kerby Rychel: Heads back to Lake Erie•
-
Blue Jackets' Kerby Rychel: Five points in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...