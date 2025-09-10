Mandolese agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with Montreal, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reports Wednesday.

Mandolese hasn't played in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, in which he posted a 1-2-0 record and 3.30 GAA in three appearances for the Senators. Last year, with AHL Colorado, the 25-year-old backstop went 11-6-0 with a .903 save percentage in 19 minor-league outings. Mandolese likely faces an uphill battle to supplant Kaapo Kahkonen or Jakub Dobes as the No. 2 for the Habs.