Dach scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Dach picked off a pass and scored on a breakaway late in the third period. He's now racked up four goals over his last three games despite primarily featuring in a bottom-six role in that span. The Canadiens' offense is pretty good, so there are goals to go around, and Dach's talented enough to get his share. He's at seven points, 19 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 12 appearances.