Dach had an assist, three shots on goal and two hits over 15:38 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dach continued his impactful play on the Canadiens' top line, taking a pass from linemate Cole Caufield and setting up David Savard's first goal of the season, which was the game-winning goal. He's recorded 14 points over the last 12 games.